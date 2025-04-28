Tragedy In New York: Young Hudson Valley Girl Hit By SUV Dies

There's tragic news out of the Hudson Valley: we've learned a young girl who was hit by a Lexus on her bicycle has reportedly died.

Police are still investigating the crash that happened last month in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Girl Hit By Car In Rockland County, New York

At the time of the accident, witnesses on the scene told Mark Lieb of Rockland video that the girl was in "grave condition."

The crash happened back on March 17 on Ronald Drive, near Nancy Lane in Rockland County.

Sources Tell Hudson Valley Post Child Hit In Rockland County Has Died

In an update, Lieb told Hudson Valley Post he's learned the 11-year-old girl who was struck by a Lexus SUV last month on her bicycle has died.

Lieb was told that the funeral services were held over the weekend.

The driver stayed on the scene. More information isn't known at this time. We will continue to update if more information is learned.

