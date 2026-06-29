Cause Of Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash On New York State Thruway

A tractor-trailer overturned on I-87 in the Hudson Valley Thruway, spilling its load.

A tractor-trailer driver was issued tickets by New York State Police following a rollover crash on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley

New Jersey driver ticketed for tractor-trailer rollover at Thruway service area in Saugerties

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New York State Police were sent to the Malden Service Area of the New York State Thruway (I-87) in Saugerties for a tractor-trailer rollover on Thursday just before 9 p.m.

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Because the accident took place completely in the trucking parking lot of the Malden Service Area and no lanes were closed or traffic obstructed in or out of the service area, New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post.

What Caused The Crash

Jackie Corley Jackie Corley

According to New York State Police, 35-year-old Michelle Paulino Rosario of Kearny, New Jersey, lost control of her 2016 Freightliner while entering the service area and overturned, "with a load of refuse spilling into the parking lot area."

Speed appears to be the "contributing factor in the crash," police say.

Driver Taken To Kingston Hospital, Ticketed

Photo by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia on Unsplash hospital bed near couch

Rosario was extricated from the vehicle by fire and EMS and was transported to Kingston Hospital. Police report that her injuries are "non-life-threatening."

She was issued citations for vehicle and traffic law violations and is due in Saugerties Town Court at a later date.

The vehicle was towed, and all debris was cleared by Thruway personnel.

Take A Peek at What the 'New' New York Thruway Rest Areas Will Look Like The New York State Thruway is in the process of overhauling all 27 of the rest areas. Although they are only working on a handful at a time, the renderings have been revealed. Not only will they be more of an open concept, but some will also have dog parks and all will have better food options. Look for Shake Shack, Panera, Starbucks, Panda Express, Chik-fil-A, Popeyes, Dunkin, Burger King, and a new fresh concept Applegreen convenience stores. Taste NY farm markets will be at each rest area along with play areas and picnic areas. There will be amenities for commercial truck drivers including more truck parking, showers, fitness centers, and laundry facilities. Gallery Credit: New York State Thruway Authority

Another New York Thruway Rest Area is Complete w/ Shake Shack! Take a Look! There has been a lot of construction being done on the New York State Thruway Rest Areas and finally, we are starting to see some of the rest stops being completed. Although another rest area is open, this is one of the smaller versions of what the other ones will look like. Junius Ponds rest area about 2 hours from Albany heading west joins the Indian Castle rest area just 90 minutes west of Albany. Junius Ponds features a Starbucks and a Shake Shack. Both boast a Starbucks drive-thru and a convenience store featuring a variety of New York state products. Gallery Credit: Chrissy Cavotta-Townsquare Media