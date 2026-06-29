Cause Of Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash On New York State Thruway
A tractor-trailer overturned on I-87 in the Hudson Valley Thruway, spilling its load.
A tractor-trailer driver was issued tickets by New York State Police following a rollover crash on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley
New Jersey driver ticketed for tractor-trailer rollover at Thruway service area in Saugerties
New York State Police were sent to the Malden Service Area of the New York State Thruway (I-87) in Saugerties for a tractor-trailer rollover on Thursday just before 9 p.m.
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Because the accident took place completely in the trucking parking lot of the Malden Service Area and no lanes were closed or traffic obstructed in or out of the service area, New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post.
What Caused The Crash
According to New York State Police, 35-year-old Michelle Paulino Rosario of Kearny, New Jersey, lost control of her 2016 Freightliner while entering the service area and overturned, "with a load of refuse spilling into the parking lot area."
Speed appears to be the "contributing factor in the crash," police say.
Driver Taken To Kingston Hospital, Ticketed
Rosario was extricated from the vehicle by fire and EMS and was transported to Kingston Hospital. Police report that her injuries are "non-life-threatening."
She was issued citations for vehicle and traffic law violations and is due in Saugerties Town Court at a later date.
The vehicle was towed, and all debris was cleared by Thruway personnel.
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