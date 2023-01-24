Timing For Wednesday Snow In Hudson Valley, Up To 9 Inches Predicted

Weather experts believe cancellations are likely. We've got the updated timing and snowfall predictions for the region.

On Tuesday, one day after most of the Hudson Valley saw 1 to 3 inches of snow, Hudson Valley Weather confirmed another storm is coming our way.

More Snow Coming To Hudson Valley On Wednesday

"An active pattern developing as we move straight from one winter weather event to the next. A low pressure will push northeast into the Great Lakes on Wednesday, and it will bring another round of wintry weather to the Hudson Valley," Hudson Valley Weather wrote Tuesday morning.

Timing For Snow On Wednesday In Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Weather believes snow will develop between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday with snow falling steadily and its heaviest in the early evening on Wednesday.

"Cold air will be in place ahead of this storm, so we'll all start off as snow. However another storm track where a low pressure moving into the Great Lakes will bring enough warm air in the mid layers of the atmosphere to cause the snow to transition to a wintry mix, and then rain (likely between 7pm and 10pm), before tapering off after midnight as the low pressure pushes the precipitation to our northeast," Hudson Valley Weather added.

Snow will change over to sleet and then rain around midnight.

"Temperatures are projected to be in the upper 20s to around 30° when the snow moves in, and should begin to accumulate on all surfaces. In addition, the timing of the snow arrival appears to be late morning. This will have impacts on travel, so school cancellations or early releases appear likely on Wednesday," Hudson Valley Weather stated.

Snowfall Predictions For Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Rockland, Westchester, Putnam, Columbia, Greene Counties

Below are snow total predictions for counties in the region on Wednesday by the Weather Channel:

Hudson Valley Snow Predictions For 1/25/23

Snowfall Predictions By Hudson Valley Weather

Hudson Valley Weather is predicting more snow for most of the region.

2 to 6 inches of snow for the mid and upper Hudson Valley. South of I-84, the Lower Hudson Valley, should see 1 to 3 inches of snow while people living in the Catskills could see 4 to 8 inches of snow.

"In terms of accumulations, this system has the potential to spread a blanket of 2 to 6 inches of snow over a wide area. Highest totals will be in the higher elevations like the Catskills and Taconics, where it will take longest to transition to rain. But much of the valley could see several inches of snow as well. Unfortunately for snow lovers, this system is very likely to transition to rain before ending late Wednesday night," Hudson Valley Weather concludes.

Winter Storm Watch For Ulster, Sullivan; Winter Weather Advisory For Orange County

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Sullivan and Western Ulster. 4 to 9 inches of snow and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible, officials say.

A Winter Weather Adivsory was issued for Orange County. The National Weather Service is predicting 2 to 5 inches of snow for Orange County.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Sullivan & western Ulster + a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Orange starting Wednesday morning.

School Closings, Early Dismalls Predicted For Hudson Valley

CLICK HERE for the latest and closing and delays across the Hudson Valley.

