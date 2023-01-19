You Are Breaking The Law If You Warm Up Car in New York State

Many New Yorkers break the law every cold day without knowing it. This could lead to a hefty fine and major damage to your vehicle.

Did you know it's illegal to warm up your car in New York State?

Illegal To Warm Up Car In New York State

New York is one of over 30 states where it is illegal to warm up your car, Reader's Digest reports.

Hudson Valley Post confirmed this by looking up New York State's vehicle and traffic laws.

Warming Your Car Not Only Illegal, But It's Damaging Your Car In New York State

Section 1210 of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law states:

Section 1210. Unattended motor vehicle. No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the vehicle, and effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway, provided, however, the provision for removing the key from the vehicle shall not require the removal of keys hidden from sight about the vehicle for convenience or emergency.

You Could Be Fined For Warming Up Car In New York State

