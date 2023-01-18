Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post

A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post.

A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder

Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman

Danielle DiStefano/FB Danielle DiStefano/FB loading...

This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of Rhinebeck guilty of second-degree murder, a class A-I felony, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office told Hudson Valley Post.

Dicke was found guilty of murdering 35-year-old Danielle C. DiStefano of Rhinebeck, New York.

"It may sound silly, but Danielle was (the) first kid in elementary school to truly teach me about sharing. And shared with me she did... her lunch every day from Cornucopia, just because it was that good and she was that kind of friend," Kimberly Ross wrote on Facebook after learning of DiStefano's death.

Hudson Valley Woman Killed in Her Home By New York Man, Police

Danielle DiStefano/FB Danielle DiStefano/FB loading...

DiStefano was found dead inside her Dutchess County home about one year ago.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., New York State Police were dispatched for an emergency medical response to a residence on Mill Road in the town of Rhinebeck.

Police found a woman dead inside the home.

"Your infectious spirit touched many people's lives and I'll be forever grateful to have learned from you," Lily Vandeyar wrote on Facebook.

Danielle DiStefano/FB Danielle DiStefano/FB loading...

The initial investigation found evidence of suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, police say.

Responding State Police members found 35-year-old Danielle C. DiStefano of Rhinebeck dead inside her home.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The continued investigation led to the arrest of Dicke of Rhinebeck for second-degree murder, a class A-I felony.

The initial investigation found evidence of suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, police say.

Police did not say if the two knew each other. But it appears they did. DiStefano tagged Dicke in a Facebook post on Father's Day in 2020.

Danielle DiStefano/FB Danielle DiStefano/FB loading...

DiStefano tagged Dicke in a Facebook post on Father's Day in 2020.

This Just In: Chick-fil-A To Open First Hudson Valley Store in New York State

Police did not release a possible motive or say how their investigation led to the murder charge.

Google Founder Purchases Another Rhinebeck Estate For $2.2M Former Google CEO, Eric Schmidt, has purchased another piece of Hudson Valley real estate. The Daily Catch reports that the billionaire bought the property on River Road in Rhinebeck for $2.2 million. Schmidt already owns property in the area, including the local airport.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.