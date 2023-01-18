Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post
A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post.
A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder
Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman
This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of Rhinebeck guilty of second-degree murder, a class A-I felony, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office told Hudson Valley Post.
Dicke was found guilty of murdering 35-year-old Danielle C. DiStefano of Rhinebeck, New York.
"It may sound silly, but Danielle was (the) first kid in elementary school to truly teach me about sharing. And shared with me she did... her lunch every day from Cornucopia, just because it was that good and she was that kind of friend," Kimberly Ross wrote on Facebook after learning of DiStefano's death.
DiStefano was found dead inside her Dutchess County home about one year ago.
On Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., New York State Police were dispatched for an emergency medical response to a residence on Mill Road in the town of Rhinebeck.
Police found a woman dead inside the home.
"Your infectious spirit touched many people's lives and I'll be forever grateful to have learned from you," Lily Vandeyar wrote on Facebook.
The initial investigation found evidence of suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, police say.
Responding State Police members found 35-year-old Danielle C. DiStefano of Rhinebeck dead inside her home.
The continued investigation led to the arrest of Dicke of Rhinebeck for second-degree murder, a class A-I felony.
Police did not say if the two knew each other. But it appears they did. DiStefano tagged Dicke in a Facebook post on Father's Day in 2020.
Police did not release a possible motive or say how their investigation led to the murder charge.