Timeline: Snow in Hudson Valley, New York to Cause ‘Headaches’
Get those shovels and snowblowers ready as the first "significant" snowstorm is about to hit.
On Monday, Hudson Valley Weather thought there was a strong percent chance the region would see its "first significant winter storm of the 21-22 season"
Hudson Valley Weather thinks the region has dodged a major storm but snow will still cause 'headaches' on Friday.
Hudson Valley Weather thinks the region has dodged a major storm but snow will still cause 'headaches' on Friday.
"It initially looked as if it had the potential to be a major snowstorm. As the data became more clear, it now looks like this system will be a modest event, but considering this is primed to be our first widespread snow event of the season, it could cause some headaches for the Friday morning commute," Hudson Valley Weather stated.
Hudson Valley Weather believes the Hudson Valley will see 2 to 6 inches of snow. The Catskills should see 1 to 3 inches of snow. But Hudson Valley Weather warns there is still some guidance of a stronger storm.
Hudson Valley Weather believes the Hudson Valley will see 2 to 6 inches of snow.
"We continue to have some concerns about this storm being a bit stronger than the current guidance suggests. The Mid-Atlantic storm from earlier this week exploded at the last minute, and caught a lot of people off guard. While we do not anticipate a similar situation... we need to watch closely as this system comes together on Thursday afternoon," Hudson Valley Weather adds.
Hudson Valley Weather warns there is still some guidance of a stronger storm.
Snow is expected to start falling from SW to NE after 11 p.m. on Thursday. Snow could fall heavy at times from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. with the storm tapering off between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Snow could fall heavy at times from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.
"Temps in the upper 20s will result in snow covered roads region wide, and that will mean a multitude of delays and cancellations," Hudson Valley Weather adds.
Temps in the upper 20s will result in snow covered roads region wide, and that will mean a multitude of delays and cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the Hudson Valley from midnight until noon on Friday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the Hudson Valley from midnight until noon on Friday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting 2 to 5 inches of snow for Dutchess County and 2 to 4 for Orange and Putnam counties.
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