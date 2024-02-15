These Poisonous Plants Can Kill Beloved Family Members In New York State

Health officials warn to watch out for these very dangerous plants that can kill some of your beloved family members.

In 2022, almost 10 percent of all calls to the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center were regarding pets ingesting toxic plants.

Chewy teamed up with the head of the ASPCA Animal Poison Control and veterinarians to "identify the most common poisonous plants for dogs."

The 10 Most Dangerous Plants For Dogs

Here are the 10 most common poisonous plants for dogs. Warning, a number of these plants can sadly kill your beloved pet.

The 10 Most Poisonous Plants For Dogs

What To Do If Your Dog Ingests Poisonous Plants In New York State

Officials say if you believe your dog ate a toxic plant you should call your pet's vet or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center.

The APCC 24-hour emergency poison hotline can be reached by 1-888-426-4435.

30 Common Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

It's not just plants that dog owners should worry about. These are 30 common foods that could poison your dog.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you. Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh

