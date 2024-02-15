These Poisonous Plants Can Kill Beloved Family Members In New York State
Health officials warn to watch out for these very dangerous plants that can kill some of your beloved family members.
In 2022, almost 10 percent of all calls to the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center were regarding pets ingesting toxic plants.
Chewy teamed up with the head of the ASPCA Animal Poison Control and veterinarians to "identify the most common poisonous plants for dogs."
The 10 Most Dangerous Plants For Dogs
Here are the 10 most common poisonous plants for dogs. Warning, a number of these plants can sadly kill your beloved pet.
What To Do If Your Dog Ingests Poisonous Plants In New York State
Officials say if you believe your dog ate a toxic plant you should call your pet's vet or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center.
The APCC 24-hour emergency poison hotline can be reached by 1-888-426-4435.
The Dog Breeds With Greatest Risk Of Dying From Cancer In New York State
