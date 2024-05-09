‘Opportunistic Predator’ Attacks More In Upstate New York
For the second time in less than a week, a Hudson Valley resident is being treated for an attack from a wild animal.
On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Department of Public Health confirmed a rabid fox attacked a person.
Rabid Fox Attacks In Town Of Fremont, Sullivan County, New York
Health officials announced a baby fox that attacked in the Town of Fremont tested positive for the rabies virus.
Get Ready To Pay More: Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved
The Sullivan County Department of Public Health didn't provide more details about the attack but confirmed that "exposed persons are currently receiving appropriate treatment."
Wild Fox Tests Positive for Rabies In Town Of Bethel Sullivan County, New York
Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported a rabid fox attacked in the Town of Bethel.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
"Foxes are opportunistic predators and will eat a wide variety of foods, including small to medium-sized mammals," health officials state.
This fox was found in the Town of Bethel, New York and later "tested positive for the rabies virus," according to the Sullivan County Department of Public Health.
The fox also attacked residents who are receiving rabies treatment, officials say.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found
Rabies are most commonly found in these animals.
Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found
Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino
"Rabies occurs commonly throughout New York State, with the vast majority of cases occurring in wild animals, including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks and woodchucks," the Sullivan County Department of Public Health states.
Keep Reading: