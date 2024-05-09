‘Opportunistic Predator’ Attacks More In Upstate New York

For the second time in less than a week, a Hudson Valley resident is being treated for an attack from a wild animal.

On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Department of Public Health confirmed a rabid fox attacked a person.

Rabid Fox Attacks In Town Of Fremont, Sullivan County, New York

Health officials announced a baby fox that attacked in the Town of Fremont tested positive for the rabies virus.

The Sullivan County Department of Public Health didn't provide more details about the attack but confirmed that "exposed persons are currently receiving appropriate treatment."

Wild Fox Tests Positive for Rabies In Town Of Bethel Sullivan County, New York

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported a rabid fox attacked in the Town of Bethel.

"Foxes are opportunistic predators and will eat a wide variety of foods, including small to medium-sized mammals," health officials state.

This fox was found in the Town of Bethel, New York and later "tested positive for the rabies virus," according to the Sullivan County Department of Public Health.

The fox also attacked residents who are receiving rabies treatment, officials say.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found

Rabies are most commonly found in these animals.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in North America rabies is most commonly found in bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and mongoose. It is also found in cats, cattle, and dogs. The CDC says that rabid bats have been found in every state except for Hawaii. Rabid mongoose have been found in Puerto Rico.

Rabies is easily transmitted from animals to other animals, including human beings. Human cases are rare in the United States, but deadly if not caught in time. Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino

"Rabies occurs commonly throughout New York State, with the vast majority of cases occurring in wild animals, including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks and woodchucks," the Sullivan County Department of Public Health states.

