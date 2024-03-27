Missing New York City Man Going To Store Found Dead In Upstate New York

A New York City man who told his wife he was going to the store was found dead in Upstate New York.

In the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review, which highlights recent statewide forest Ranger actions confirmed a missing man was found dead in Upstate New York.

Wilderness Recovery: Hamlet of Narrowsburg, Sullivan County, New York

Google Google loading...

On March 12 at 2:45 p.m., ECO Parker called Forest Ranger Schweider about an ongoing search for a missing 57-year-old man.

The man from Queens, New York was last seen two nights prior by his wife. He told his wife he was going to a store in New Jersey to get a part for their furnace, according to the DEC.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Missing Queens, New York Man Found Dead In Upstate New York

Google Google loading...

Around 1 p.m., the man's family pinged his phone to Crawford Road in Narrowsburg, New York.

The missing man's car was soon spotted on the Tusten Mountain Trail. At 5 p.m., a New York State Police Aviation unit found the man dead in the woods.

Search crews carried the unnamed man up the steep slope using a rope system and turned him over to the Sullivan County Coroner.

Google Google loading...

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

A cause of death wasn't mentioned, but the DEC did provide state the following:

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance, help is available. 988 is a free 24-hour hotline to call or text anywhere in New York. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

29 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York Already in 2024

Can you help find these missing New York children?

29 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York Already in 2024 29 kids have gone missing in the first two months of 2024. Take a look to see if you recognize any of them and can help bring them back home. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays