Candy Sold At Walmart, Target, More Stores In New York May Kill

A massive candy recall was issued. Over 30 products sold in popular stores across the Empire State may cause serious health issues.

The FDA announced an Iowa company is recalled several items sold in New York State because of a potential health risk.

White Confectionary Products Recalled Because of Possible Health Risk

Palmer Candy Company from Sioux City, Iowa, is recalling its “White Coated Confectionary Items.”

Around 30 snacks and desserts are recalled. See the full list below:

The Iowa company was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated from one of their suppliers.

Snacks, Desserts Sold In New York May Be Contaminated With Salmonella

The recall was issued because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the FDA.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."

Healthy people typically experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

"In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis," the FDA states.

No illnesses have been reported, as of this writing.

Recalled Sweets Sold At Walmart, Target, Dollar General

The recalled sweets were distributed nationwide to Walmart, Target and Dollar General locations, including in New York State.

Anyone who recently purchased Palmer Candy Company is told to not eat the products and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

