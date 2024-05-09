4 National Banks Closing Many Branches Across New York State
A number of popular banks with countless branches across New York State are closing many locations in the Empire State.
Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported the feds shut down a $10 billion bank with many locations in the Hudson Valley and New York State.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced they closed the bank with many branches in the tri-state area. CLICK HERE to find out more information.
Hudson Valley Post has learned many more banks across New York State have closed or will close in the near future.
CitiBank, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Closing Branches In New York
According to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, these banks are closing, or already shut down for good.
Brooklyn, New York
- Citibank: 1200 Liberty Avenue
Rochester, New York
- JPMorgan, Chase Bank: 2130 Chili Avenue
New York City
- Wells Fargo: 112 9th Avenue
TD Bank Closing 7 Branches In Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City
Hudson Valley Post also recently reported on TD Bank closing 20 branches across the United States. New York State is losing the most branches.
Below are the locations of the branches that will be closing:
Washingtonville, New York
Port Chester, New York
23rd and Broadway, New York City
67th and 1st Avenue, New York City
Elwood, New York
North Wantagh, New York
Sayville, New York
