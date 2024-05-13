Time Is Running Out For New York State To Buy You A New A.C.

Time Is Running Out For New York State To Buy You A New A.C.

Canva

Experts believe this summer is going to be "brutally hot" but some New Yorkers will be able to beat the heat.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently warned New Yorkers to get ready for a "hot hot hot" summer in the Empire State! Other experts think it "Could Be One Of The Nation's Hottest."

Free Air Conditioners In New York State

 

Who Is Eligible In New York State?

You may be eligible for this benefit if your household size and income is below the following photo:

Or, you may be eligible if any of the following applies:

  • You did not receive a HEAP-funded air conditioner within the past five years.
  • You receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits,
  • You receive Temporary Assistance (TA)
  • You receive Code A Supplemental Security Income (SSI Living Alone)
  • You received a Regular benefit greater than $21 in the current program year
  • Regular benefits equal to $21 during the current program year and reside in government-subsidized housing with heat included in your rent, and
  • Your household contains at least one individual with a documented medical condition that is exacerbated by extreme heat
  • Your household contains a vulnerable member based on their age (elderly age 60 years or older, or young children under age 6) which meet all other component eligibility criteria
If you think you meet the requirements, CLICK HERE to apply.

"Like HEAP funding, cooling assistance funds are limited and are distributed on a first-come-first-served basis," officials add.

It will be your responsibility to maintain the air conditioner, including removing, storing, covering, or reinstalling the free unit.

With the weather getting warmer, many assume your chances of getting sick decrease. However, your chances of getting this highly contagious virus actually increase.

