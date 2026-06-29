“Deadly” Weather In New York May Ruin America’s 250th Birthday

New Yorkers are being urged to start preparing now for what could be the season's first heat wave.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning of "deadly" weather that will impact Hudson Valley and other Empire State residents leading up to America's milestone birthday.

Deadly Heat On The Way

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Forecasters say temperatures of 100 degrees, with higher "feels-like" temperatures, are expected this week.

"We are expecting some really truly extreme heat over the next week. And if you see what's happening elsewhere, this could be potentially deadly," Hochul said in a statement.

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In many parts of New York State, including the Hudson Valley, temperatures are expected to reach at least 100 degrees on multiple days this week.

Overnight temperatures are expected to stay higher, which means many New Yorkers will not have the opportunity to really cool down after sunset, according to Hochul.

Governor Hochul said yesterday heat impacts are cumulative and that health risks will increase day after day.

"With the humidity, you're not able to develop a sweat, which usually cools the body down, which is why it becomes very dangerous for adults, but also for children. So people with children, it's not the best time to take your baby for a walk in the stroller. If you're walking the dog, try to minimize the outdoor time because it can be very dangerous. And everybody knows to stay hydrated, but I'm (the) first mom Governor," Hochul added.

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LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi