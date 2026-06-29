A "mega heat dome" is set to hit New York State this week and last well into the July 4th weekend.

Forecasters say two small heat domes will collide, making for one large heat dome that will send temperatures soaring.

Temperatures Are Going To Soar In The Hudson Valley

Photo by Immo Wegmann on Unsplash A thermometer in the sand with a blue sky in the background

Local weather expert Ben Noll expects the Hudson Valley to reach "triple-digit heat" for the "fifth time this century."

Noll's forecast is calling for at least two days at or above 100 degrees and several days in the high 90s.

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"Welcome to the Hudson Valley inferno 🔥," Noll wrote on Facebook. "Mother Nature has kindly waited until after graduation before turning up the thermostat. And she’s about to turn it all the way up.

Below are Noll's highs and lows for the rest of the week.

Monday

High: 87 degrees

Low: 63 degrees

Tuesday

High: 89 degrees

Low: 68 degrees

Wednesday

High: 97 degrees

Low: 72 degrees

Thursday

High: 101 degrees

Low: 73 degrees

Friday

High: 100 degrees

Low: 72 degrees

Saturday (July 4)

High: 96 degrees

Low: 70 degrees

Sunday

High: 92 degrees

Low: 70 degrees

Welcome To Florida Weather

Photo by Luis Graterol on Unsplash sunset

Many New Yorkers are "snowbirds." They flee to Florida during the winters, but return to the Empire State to beat the summer heat from the Sunshine State.

Hudson Valley Weather is telling New Yorkers this week's weather is going to feel like Florida.

"Welcome to Florida," Hudson Valley Weather wrote while updating its forecast.

Like Noll, Hudson Valley Weather is predicting at least two days of temperatures reaching 100 degrees or more, and several days in the high 90s.

On top of that, they are predicting a "feels like" temperature of 109 degrees on Wednesday, 108 degrees on Thursday, and 102 degrees on Friday.

The Most Extreme Temperatures in the History of Every State

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