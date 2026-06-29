Massive “Mega Heat Dome” Bringing Florida Humidity To New York
A "mega heat dome" is set to hit New York State this week and last well into the July 4th weekend.
Forecasters say two small heat domes will collide, making for one large heat dome that will send temperatures soaring.
Temperatures Are Going To Soar In The Hudson Valley
Local weather expert Ben Noll expects the Hudson Valley to reach "triple-digit heat" for the "fifth time this century."
Noll's forecast is calling for at least two days at or above 100 degrees and several days in the high 90s.
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"Welcome to the Hudson Valley inferno 🔥," Noll wrote on Facebook. "Mother Nature has kindly waited until after graduation before turning up the thermostat. And she’s about to turn it all the way up.
Below are Noll's highs and lows for the rest of the week.
Monday
High: 87 degrees
Low: 63 degrees
Tuesday
High: 89 degrees
Low: 68 degrees
Wednesday
High: 97 degrees
Low: 72 degrees
Thursday
High: 101 degrees
Low: 73 degrees
Friday
High: 100 degrees
Low: 72 degrees
Saturday (July 4)
High: 96 degrees
Low: 70 degrees
Sunday
High: 92 degrees
Low: 70 degrees
Welcome To Florida Weather
Many New Yorkers are "snowbirds." They flee to Florida during the winters, but return to the Empire State to beat the summer heat from the Sunshine State.
Hudson Valley Weather is telling New Yorkers this week's weather is going to feel like Florida.
"Welcome to Florida," Hudson Valley Weather wrote while updating its forecast.
Like Noll, Hudson Valley Weather is predicting at least two days of temperatures reaching 100 degrees or more, and several days in the high 90s.
On top of that, they are predicting a "feels like" temperature of 109 degrees on Wednesday, 108 degrees on Thursday, and 102 degrees on Friday.
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