Historic Area In Hudson Valley Now A Huge Crime Scene

A historic Hudson Valley neighborhood became a warzone overnight, leaving police to unravel multiple acts of violence.

Gunfire Near Washington's Headquarters

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Gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, near Liberty Street and East Parmenter Street, in the City of Newburgh, right across from George Washington’s historic headquarters.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post that neighbors told him they heard seven to eight shots and then saw a panicked crowd of people fleeing the area.

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Police on the scene confirmed that the shooting left one person injured, or possibly two people "badly hurt." At least one person was taken to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall in Newburgh.

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Authorities roped off the entire block with yellow crime scene tape, all the way down to Washington Street. Detectives were seen taking photos and putting down yellow evidence markers.

Stabbing Also Under Investigation In The City Of Newburgh

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a separate stabbing incident. Lieb told Hudson Valley Post that two stabbing victims walked into Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall around the same time as the shooting.

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No word on where or when the alleged stabbing incident happened.

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