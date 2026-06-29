Photos Show Horrific Scene After Devastating Hudson Valley Crash

An act of chaos on a Hudson Valley road has left multiple people fighting for their lives Monday morning.

New York State Police are investigating a horrific three-vehicle crash in Orange County.

Serious Crash Shuts Down Busy Intersection In Morne, New York

Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Mark Lieb/Rockland Video

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene of the crash that happened just before 1 a.m. on Route 208 ("Orange and Rockland" Road). He tells Hudson Valley Post that the "serious crash" involved "multiple vehicles" that left "several people badly hurt."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

One of the vehicles involved in the crash appears to be a taxi.

Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Mark Lieb/Rockland Video

First responders on the scene said scene conditions were dire. EMS told Rockland Video that the victims were found either "unconscious" or with an "altered mental status."

At Least One Person Airlifted To Westchester Medical Center (Possibly Two)

At least one person, "or possibly two," was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, Lieb told Hudson Valley Post.

Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Mark Lieb/Rockland Video

Details about the crash victims, vehicles involved, or cause of the accident.

Route 208 Closed For Hours

Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Mark Lieb/Rockland Video

New York State Police closed the busy Route 208 early Monday morning.

The road reopened before the Monday morning rush hour.

We will update if more information is released.

The 26 Best Regional Hospitals In New York State According to U.S. News & World Report

29 New York Hospitals Receive Lowest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.