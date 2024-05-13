New York BBQ Spot Named 1 Of The Best In The United States

A BBQ spot in New York was named "one of the most famous barbecue places north of the Mason-Dixon Line."

Here in the Hudson Valley, you can find great BBQ at many spots.

Newburgh, New York BBQ Spot Wins Award In Florida

Handsome Devil/FB Handsome Devil/FB loading...

For the past two years, Handsome Devil in Newburgh, New York competed and won a national championship in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Handsome Devil owner, Ed Randolph, is a Food Network Chopped champion.

Newburgh, New York Restaurant Owner Meets New York Yankee

Handsome Devil/FB Handsome Devil/FB loading...

While celebrating his second-straight title in Florida, Randolph ran into New York Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo was cool enough to pose for a photo with Randolph and Randolph let the Yankees slugger hold his championship belts.

Brothers Barbecue In New Windsor, Featured on Food Network

One of the owners of Brothers Barbecue In New Windsor was also featured in an episode of Chef Bootcamp on the Food Network.

Brothers Barbecue/FB Brothers Barbecue/FB loading...

If you missed it, it's available to stream on Discovery Plus.

Brothers Barbecue was previously honored with making the best wings in the Hudson Valley at a recent Townsquare Media Wing Wars.

Sadly, no Hudson Valley BBQ spot was named the best place for BBQ in New York State.

Best BBQ In New York State, Found In Brooklyn

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

More About New York's Best Place For BBQ

Hometown Bar-B-Que opened in Red Hook, Brooklyn, in September 2013, according to the company's website.

Google Google loading...

"We specialize in authentic, pit-smoked meats prepared in the classic Southern technique of smoking on oak wood," Hometown Bar-B-Que states. "In classic barbecue style, we offer walk-up service to our counter on a first-come, first-served basis—until we sell out of that day’s specially cooked offerings."

There's also craft beer and live music on weekends.

Best BBQ in States Near New York

If you're looking for more great BBQ near New York State, here are BBQ spots in states near New York that Food & Wine highlighted.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Henri’s Hotts Barbeque: Hammonton, NJ

Hoodoo Brown BBQ: Ridgefield, CT

Russell’s Quality Foods: Wilmington, DE

Mike’s BBQ: Philadelphia, PA

26 Iconic New York Foods That Make Our Mouths Drool There is no food comparable to New York food and we're here to prove it with 26 New York dishes that will make your eyes grow big and your mouth water. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Keep Reading:

Must Try BBQ Places in the Hudson Valley, NY BBQ is meant to be eaten year-round and the Hudson Valley has some pretty amazing places to grab your smokin' juicy favorites all year. From pulled pork to piggy mac to smoked duck pizza, these places we found for you won't disappoint your tastebuds or pocketbook. Pick out what looks the most delicious. Start there and then eat around the Hudson Valley at all these tasty BBQ restaurants. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn