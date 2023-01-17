Award-Winning New York State BBQ May Be Yankees Good Luck Charm

The New York Yankees have yet to lose a game after a top player met the owner of an award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant.

It must have been a whirlwind few days for Ed Randolph, the owner of Handsome Devil in Newburgh, New York.

Orange County Restaurant Owner Detained By TSA



It all started when Randolph was detained by TSA while going through security and questioned about why he was traveling with a championship belt and more.

"I always knew our rubs and spices were the bomb however TSA thought they were too," Randolph wrote Facebook. "After being detained, asked numerous questions ranging from the recipe to why I have a championship belt in my bag and 3 pat downs later (not even my birthday) the head of the narcotics and bomb squad decided to let me go."

The reason he was traveling with a championship belt? Well, Randolph was heading to Florida to defend his title.

Handsome Devil In Newburgh Named "Best BBQ"



Last year, Handsome Devil won "Best BBQ" in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival.

"It takes a team. And when that team shares a goal we all win. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all those who supported, helped and voted," Randolph wrote on Facebook after winning the title in 2022.

Randolph, a Food Network "Chopped" champion, competed against "Masterchef" season 7 Winner Shaun O’Neale, Florida chefs and other BBQ joints to compete for the title of "Best BBQ."

Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again



Despite the epic "travel woes," Randolph and his Handsome Devil team did successfully defend the title.

For the second straight year, Handsome Devil is a national champion!

"Your back-to-back visit Ft. Lauderdale wine and food festival bbq champions. Bringing the hardware back to the Hudson Valley," Handsome Devil wrote on Facebook. "Why have 1 belt when you can have 2. Great job team."

Newburgh, New York Restaurant Owner Meets New York Yankee



While celebrating his second-straight title in Florida, Randolph ran into New York Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo.

"The secret is the work you do in the off-season. @arizz_44 getting some serious reps in curling the heavy iron," Randolph wrote on Facebook while sharing a photo of Rizzo and himself.

Rizzo was cool enough to pose for a photo with Randolph and Randolph let the Yankees slugger hold his championship belts.

Randolph even joked the Yankees "are undefeated" since Rizzo held the belts.

"Also fyi the yanks are undefeated since he held the belts. 2023 is the year of the pinstripes. #hdbbq #hudsonvalley #maybehewillletmeholdtheworldseriestrophy," Rizzo added.

