You probably can't categorize yourself as a true Hudson Valley'er if you haven't heard of this award-winning BBQ spot in Orange County.

Known for their tasty bbq offerings at their Newburgh restaurant, catering and food trucks oh, and their Food Network Chopped Champion owner and pit master, Ed Randolph. We're of course talking Handsome Devil BBQ.

Well, now they're giving you the opportunity to make your homemade meals not only tastier but a bit more...handsome.

A Handsome Hudson Valley BBQ History

For those who may not be up to speed on the story behind Handsome Devil, since getting things going in 2012, Owner and BBQ Pitmaster Ed Randolph and his wife Noelle are the faces behind the successful Newburgh business.

Not only have they won several BBQ championships in different states, and of course, that Food Network Chopped win, back in 2017, Handsome Devil was recognized by Food Network as Champions for Best BBQ for the NYC Wine and Food Festival.

But wait, it doesn't stop there! They have provided catering for movie premiers (Warner Bros), catered to the Commissioners Club at a NY Giants game, and even shared some success with the New York Yankees.

Handsome Devil Products Featured at Local Grocer

There's nothing we love more than supporting local businesses, well, except when we can talk about local businesses supporting OTHER local businesses, that's top-notch.

Well just this week, locally-owned Adams Fairacre Farms began carrying Handsome Devil BBQ products for the very first time. Even with all the incredible success of the business, competition wins, and television appearances seems like the crew at Handsome Devil were pretty excited to see their products on the store shelves.

In their caption, Handsome Devil shared that seeing their 'hard work on the shelf of a store for the first time is something we will never forget. Thank you' - acknowledging Adams Fairacre Farms for supporting the Hudson Valley for more than 100 years.

