More Women Disappear From Hudson Valley, New York

Police from another part of the Hudson Valley are hoping you can help them find a missing woman.

Town Of Newburgh Police Searching For Missing Women

Later on Wednesday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department requested help in locating 17-year-old Aleesha Green.

Green went missing after she was seen walking in the area of South Plank Road (New York State Route 52) and the I-84 interchange on July 22 at 11:30 a.m.

The 17-year-old is described as being 5'4" and 127 pounds with curly hair. Police said she might be wearing white Crocs with skulls on them.

"Anyone with information regarding Aleesha, or her whereabouts, is asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department at (845)564-1100. Calls can remain anonymous," the Town Of Newburgh Police Department stated.

Update: Town of Newburgh police say Green "has been found safe."

Update On Missing Women From Dutchess County, Columbia County

New York State Police recently asked for help in finding women who went missing from Hudson, New York and Poughkeepsie, New York. These cases aren't related

On Thursday, New York State Police said that Ortiz was found "in good health." More information wasn't made available.

Hope Marie Duntz remains missing from Upstate New York.

Hudson Valley Post just updated its missing children gallery. So far in 2024, over 60 children are missing from their homes. Can you help?

