Hudson Valley, New York Family Rocked By Kid’s Christmas Death

Just days before Christmas, a 6-year-old from the Hudson Valley tragically died. Here's how you can help the family.

Joaquin Rey Jose Flores, 6, died unexpectedly on Dec. 23 in the City of Newburgh, according to a GoFundMe.

Newburgh, New York Child Dies Hours Before Christmas

"This Christmas was not the Christmas we as a family ever expected it to be. We were completely blindsided and devastated by the unexpected loss of my nephew Joaquin," Cynthia Flores stated in the GoFundMe she created for her family.

Cynthia goes on to say about her nephew:

Joaquin was such a smart young man who excelled in many areas especially math with his ability to multiply large numbers at such a young age. He honestly had such a bright future ahead of him. Joaquin was a son, a grandson, a cousin, a nephew and a friend to so many. For such a little boy he had an amazingly bright smile, one that would fill your heart with genuine warmth

The GoFundMe was created to help Joaquin’s family pay for funeral expenses.

As of this writing over $2,660 has been raised. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Cause Of Death Being Investigated By Police In Orange County, New York

Reports say Joaquin died from a strep infection, but the City of Newburgh Police Department is investigating.

A Facebook post claims Joaquin was recently removed from his mom's custody and custody was given to his father.

"Judge Watson removed the child Joaquin Flores from mom's custody on October 4th, 2023 and gave custody to the father. On further proceedings December 19th, 2023, maternal grandmother, who had filed a petition for access, spoke directly to Watson and pleaded for Joaquin's safety sitting next to a Stop Judge Watson advocate. She was denied access and vilified by the father's attorney for requesting prior welfare checks," the Facebook post states.

