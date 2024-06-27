Over 40-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Bar Closes As ‘Rumors’ Swirl

A very popular Hudson Valley bar suddenly closed down.

Just before the start of the COVID pandemic, Michael Hinspeter retired from working for 20 years as a field technician with Verizon and purchased Hoagie Barmichaels on River Road in New Windsor.

Hinspeter told Hudson Valley Post back in February of 2020 he made the previous owner "an offer he couldn't refuse" and became the proud owner of the Orange County staple.

Hoagie Barmichaels in New Windsor, New York Closes

Last week rumors began to swirl on social media that Hoagie Barmichaels was closed. Days later, Hinspeter confirmed the popular bar is "officially closed."

"As my family & friends knew, this was never a long-term plan, it was a bucket list item and an investment. It was a dream come true to own a bar/grill. There were a lot of great times, a few tough times...a million laughs, a thousand tears," Hinspeter wrote on Facebook about the closing. "We undoubtedly were the best bar in the area during our run."

Orange County, New York Bar Listed For Sale

In Sept. of 2023, we reported Hoagie Barmichaels was listed for sale.

The listing stated the building and bar were being offered at $800,000. The business was listed for $300,000.

At the time, Hinspeter made it clear he had no intention to sell the property without the business.

Reason For Closure Not Given

The property is no longer listed for sale. Sources tell Hudson Valley Post a pending sale fell through.

A full reason for the closure wasn't stated but Hinspeter commented on the "rumors" regarding the closure and sale falling through.

"Right now, as expected, there are several rumors and stories and posts going around, a couple are true, a few have a little bit of truth, and some are just complete bulls!!!," Hinspeter said.

Regardless of what caused the closure, the Hudson Valley has lost a great late-night bar that served one of the best cheeseburgers in the entire Hudson Valley.

As a Newburgh native, I've stopped by the bar on a number of occasions before and during Hinspeter's ownership.

Building May Turn Into Apartments

Hinspeter says he's currently in talks with "a well-known local multi-restaurant owner" about the sale of the building and business. The name of the local multi-restaurant owner wasn't given.

If these talks fall through he plans to turn the property into apartments.

"If, for some reason, these talks don't materialize into a sale, I will keep the building and Hoagies will become apartments. Once again, I truly thank all who supported and continue to support me. On to the next idea," he said.

