Newburgh No Longer ‘Stressed,’ Receives Praise From New York Leader

Newburgh officials are receiving some top praise from New York State.

On Tuesday, City of Newburgh officials announced some great news.

City Of Newburgh Receives Top Score For Fiscal Health

Newburgh

For the fourth consecutive year, the Office of State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli issued the City of Newburgh its top score for municipal fiscal health, officials say.

“In 2019, the City Council and I charted a course to bring the City back from the brink of insolvency; five years later, leading public, private, and industry groups recognize Newburgh as one of the state’s best-run cities. In partnership with the City Council, this administration will continue to expand the local economy and maintain the open and transparent budgeting process that is returning the City to prosperity," City Manager Todd Venning said.

City of Newburgh Removed From "Environmentally Stressed" List

Newburgh, NY Waterfront

Newburgh was also removed from the "environmentally stressed" cities list.

The State Comptroller's office cited a 10.4 percent year-to-year rise to median household income in its decision to upgrade the Newburgh's long term outlook.

"The City of Newburgh is one of only three cities statewide to receive the State Comptroller’s top score for fiscal health in four consecutive years; the City improved its environmental stress score for three consecutive years before the designation was removed this year. The State Comptroller’s key assessment of municipal fiscal health confirms Moody’s Investment Services’ recent analysis that upgraded the City of Newburgh’s credit rating to A3 from Baa2," the City of Newburgh stated in a press release.

Officials pointed out to the City of Newburgh's strong governance structure and management team as leading factors in its upgrade to Newburgh’s financial outlook.

Dawn J. Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley

This past June, the City of Newburgh received North America’s most prestigious award for state and local government budgeting, the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

