‘Lengthy’ Prison Sentence For ‘Violent’ Hudson Valley, New York Man

A Dutchess County man labeled a "serial burglar" in Orange County is heading to prison.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Poughkeepsie man was sentenced to prison. Hoover called the man a "serial burglar."

District Attorney Hoovler Details Lengthy Prison Sentences for "Serial Burglar"

Emmanuel Gates, 25, of Poughkeepsie, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to burglary in the first degree and attempted burglary in the second degree.

“This defendant felt entitled to others’ property with impunity and sought to take it by any violent means necessary,” Hoovler stated. “However, the dedication of the law enforcement agencies and officers involved in these cases saw to it that the defendant’s reign of criminality was brought to an end.

Sentenced to a Total of 13 Years in Prison

Gates was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

"The lengthy sentences imposed are well warranted by way of the defendant’s violent crimes. I commend the hard work by the police and prosecutors assigned to these cases that ensured justice was delivered on behalf of the victims," Hoovler added.

Gates attempted that on August 4, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., he entered an attached garage of a home in the Town of New Windsor and stole the victim's car.

The vehicle, which was found days later in the City of Newburgh. When Gates was arrested, police found Gates in possession of the keys to the stolen car.

Part Of Group That Broke Into Newburgh Home

Nine days later, Gates and three others entered a City of Newburgh home armed with knives.

During the altercation inside the residence, Gates slashed the face of the victim with a knife while others stole property from the home, officials say.

