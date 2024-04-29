New York State Residents Told To Prepare For Brutally Hot Summer
Get ready for a "hot hot hot" summer in the Empire State!
On Monday, temps in New York State feel more like summer than a late April day. Turns out, things will be heating up across the Hudson Valley and New York State this summer.
Very Hot Summer Predicted For New York State
Forecasters are calling for a brutally hot summer in the Empire State.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced its "Seasonal Temperature Outlook" for June, July and August.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Officials say temps will be "above average" for many states in the northern parts of the northeast, including New York State.
The NOAA's prediction lines up with The Weather Channel which also says to expect "above average" temperatures this summer in New York State.
In fact, The Weather Channel 2024 "Could Be One Of The Nation's Hottest."
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
The Weather Channel says El Niño will cause a very hot summer.
Drier Summer Expected In New York State
On top of being very hot summer, the NOAA believes it will be an average summer in terms of precipitation.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
Officials are expecting a much drier summer than last summer which featured above average rain.
Keep Reading:
20 Ways to Beat the Heat and Humidity In New York
20 Ways to Beat the Heat and Humidity
Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall
LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Eat Your Way Through The Hudson Valley With The Best Ice Cream
Eat Your Way Through The Hudson Valley With The Best Ice Cream
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay