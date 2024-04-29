New York State Residents Told To Prepare For Brutally Hot Summer

Get ready for a "hot hot hot" summer in the Empire State!

On Monday, temps in New York State feel more like summer than a late April day. Turns out, things will be heating up across the Hudson Valley and New York State this summer.

Very Hot Summer Predicted For New York State

Forecasters are calling for a brutally hot summer in the Empire State.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced its "Seasonal Temperature Outlook" for June, July and August.

Officials say temps will be "above average" for many states in the northern parts of the northeast, including New York State.

The NOAA's prediction lines up with The Weather Channel which also says to expect "above average" temperatures this summer in New York State.

In fact, The Weather Channel 2024 "Could Be One Of The Nation's Hottest."

The Weather Channel says El Niño will cause a very hot summer.

Drier Summer Expected In New York State

On top of being very hot summer, the NOAA believes it will be an average summer in terms of precipitation.

Officials are expecting a much drier summer than last summer which featured above average rain.

