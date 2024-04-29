‘America’s Diner’ With Many In New York, Closing Many Locations

A chain restaurant with many diners across New York State confirmed plans to close many more locations.

Hudson Valley Post recently learned a very popular fast food eatery, with many locations across New York State, may be nearing its final days.

CLICK HERE for more information.

6 New York Restaurant Chains Are Getting More Expensive

We also learned six very popular restaurant chains with many locations in New York State are raising prices.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

See the full list below:

6 Beloved New York Restaurant Chains Are Raising Prices

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Denny's Closing More Locations Nationwide

Denny's Restaurant Chain Reports Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

There's more sad news to report when it comes to popular chain eateries — Denny's confirmed plans to close more locations.

In late 2023, Denny's shut down 57 locations. CFO Robert Verostek later said, in an earnings call, that most of the closures were due to "inflation."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

In that call, he also confirmed there will be more closures in the near future, "as a result of those inflationary pressures," Eat This, Not That Reports.

Verostek didn't say how many more locations will close or hint at what locations will close down.

Denny's Offers Free Breakfast In Effort To Aggressively Promote Sales Getty Images loading...

Restaurant Dive reports up to 20 more Denny's will soon close nationwide.

Denny's, which calls itself "America's Diner" has over 50 locations across New York State.

Denny's To Open 30 More Eateries

On the other hand, while locations haven't been announced, Denny's did confirm plans to open up 30 new restaurants in 2024.

Denny's Restaurant Chain Reports Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

Officials note new locations often double the revenue of older locations.

Keep Reading:

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State