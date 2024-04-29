New York Students Find Hacked-up Remains Of Hudson Valley Couple

A group of New York students made a gruesome discovery. This story has more twists.

Human remains of a couple from the Hudson Valley were found.

Remains Of Hudson Valley, New York Residents Found On Long Island

Hudson Valley Post previously reported the dismembered remains of a man and woman from the Hudson Valley were found at three Long Island locations.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

A group of high school students beginning their day were first to discover the human body parts.

Victims Have Ties To Dutchess County, Westchester County: Poughkeepsie, Yonkers

Malcolm Brown/FB Malcolm Brown/FB loading...

Malcom Brown, 53, and 59-year-old Donna Conneely were identified as the victims.

The couple was in a "domestic partnership." Brown's last known address was in Yonkers, New York.

Conneely is from Fishkill, New York and attended Poughkeepsie High School, according to social media.

Malcolm Brown/FB Malcolm Brown/FB loading...

4 Suspects Arrested

Brown's cousin, 44-year-old Steven Brown, is one of the four suspects arrested in the case.

Steven's girlfriend, Amanda Wallace along with Alexis Nieves and Jeffrey Mackey. All four were previously charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of a human corpse.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney says all four were released from prison due to the "absurd" result of bail reform charges related to the mutilation and disposal of murdered corpses are no longer bail-eligible.

More Charges From Suffolk County, New York Grand Jury

FOX 5 New York/YouTube FOX 5 New York/YouTube loading...

Additional charges are being filed for 38-year-old Jeffrey Mackey and 33-year-old Alexis Nieves.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

A Suffolk County grand jury is charging both with murder, in connection with the Hudson Valley couple's deaths, according to Newsday.

One Suspect Has Ties To Lower Hudson Valley, Valhalla

Google Google loading...

At least one suspect, Nieves, has ties to the Lower Hudson Valley.

Nieves grew up in Valhalla and attended Valhalla High School, according to the Examiner News.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Officials haven't released an alleged motive.

Keep Reading:

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

28 New York Hospitals Earn D Grade For Patient Safety