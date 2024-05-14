CT Woman Killed Walking On 1 Of The ‘Busiest Roads’ In Upstate New York

A Connecticut woman was killed walking on a very busy road in the Hudson Valley late at night.

New York State Police released a lot more information following a fatal accident on one of the "busiest roads" in Orange County.

Fatal Accident In Town Of Wallkill, Orange County, New York

New York State Police ID Deceased, Woman From Connecticut

New York State Police report that 38-year-old Mary C. Shea from Naugatuck, Connecticut was walking on State Route 211 when she stepped off the curb and into the right lane of traffic when she was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape.

The Ford driver called 911 and attempted to render first aid, police say. However, Shea was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It remains unclear why Shea stepped off the curb. Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police.

"This is an ongoing investigation. State police are asking anyone who may have this incident are asked to call the New York State Police Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 845-344-5300," New York State Police stated.

