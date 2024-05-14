2 Officers Hurt In Hudson Valley From Fleeing Suspect In Stolen Lexus

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who injured two officers in the Hudson Valley while on the run from cops.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an officer was injured in a hit-and-run.

Officer Hit By Fleeing Lexus In Dutchess County, New York

City Of Poughkeepsie Police Officer In Serious Condition At Hospital

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The unidentified officer was getting out of his patrol car around 600 Main Street after pulling over a red Lexus.

A 2007 red Lexus pulled into a parking space but then backed into parked police vehicles, officials say.

The Lexus then rammed the passenger’s side of one of the marked police vehicles, causing it to strike one of the officers, sending him airborne and landing on the sidewalk.

"That Officer was rendered unconscious and sustained multiple injuries," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

New Information: Second Officer Injured

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department also confirmed a second officer was injured.

"The action by the Lexus’s operator also caused the vehicle to strike another Officer, injuring that Officer’s foot," police stated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The conditions or names of the officers haven't been released. But the police did confirm both officers are currently out of work.

Lexus Found Abandoned

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The Lexus then fled the area and was later found in the area of Cottage Street and Winnikee Avenue.

The Lexus was found abandoned. No arrests have been made at this time.

"This investigation is ongoing and the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is urging anyone with information related to this or other incidents to call the Tip Line at 845-451-7577," police said.

Keep Reading:

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed And Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety