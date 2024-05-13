Police Officer Badly Hurt Getting Out Of Vehicle In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley police officer was badly hurt in a hit-and-run, getting out of a police vehicle. Officials are hoping you, or someone, can help.
Officials on the scene say the police officer was "badly hurt" following the accident in Dutchess County. Details are still developing this morning, but here's what we know so far.
Officer Hit By Fleeing Lexus In Dutchess County, New York
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
City Of Poughkeepsie Police Officer In Serious Condition At Hospital
The unnamed officer was at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in serious condition, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
The driver hasn't been found. There's no word this morning if anyone is in custody.
Get Ready To Pay More: Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved
There's also still no word on the officer's condition.
The City Of Poughkeepsie Police Department has yet to publicly comment on the accident.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
Upstate New York Police Department Loses Second Officer In Weeks
Second Brewster Police Officer To Die In the Past 2 Weeks
A police department in the Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of two officers who both suddenly passed away within a few weeks of each other.
CLICK HERE to read more about those officers.
Keep Reading: