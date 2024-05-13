A Hudson Valley police officer was badly hurt in a hit-and-run, getting out of a police vehicle. Officials are hoping you, or someone, can help.

Officials on the scene say the police officer was "badly hurt" following the accident in Dutchess County. Details are still developing this morning, but here's what we know so far.

Officer Hit By Fleeing Lexus In Dutchess County, New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

City Of Poughkeepsie Police Officer In Serious Condition At Hospital

The unnamed officer was at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in serious condition, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Google Google loading...

The driver hasn't been found. There's no word this morning if anyone is in custody.

There's also still no word on the officer's condition.

The City Of Poughkeepsie Police Department has yet to publicly comment on the accident.

Upstate New York Police Department Loses Second Officer In Weeks

Second Brewster Police Officer To Die In the Past 2 Weeks

Village of Brewster PD Village of Brewster PD loading...

A police department in the Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of two officers who both suddenly passed away within a few weeks of each other.

CLICK HERE to read more about those officers.

Keep Reading:

Hudson Valley, New York Honors Fallen Police Officer The Hudson Valley, New York State and law enforcement from across the country are remembering the life of a police officer who died in the line of duty.

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.