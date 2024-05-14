‘Exciting’ News For Many New Yorkers Over Massive New Toll

Hudson Valley officials are "elated" regarding news of a new program that should save residents money as the start date for a massive new toll nears.

Congestion Pricing is set to begin on June 30. Most drivers will be charged to drive past 60th Street in New York City.

Congestion Price Toll In New York For Cars, SUVS, Motorcycles, Trucks, Buses, and More

Hudson Valley officials have been working to get some relief for Hudson Valley residents and it appears they have been successful.

I'll explain more, but regardless, if you drive into New York City, past 60th Street, this is how much you will be charged.

Official Congestion Price Toll In New York Revealed The toll amount will depend on the type of vehicle, time of day and more. Find out how much you will be charged:

Pilot Program For Orange, Rockland Counties

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a pilot program that aims to enhance the reach of MTA Metro-North Railroad to Orange and Rockland Counties.

“Many residents from Orange and Rockland Counties commute to New York City for their jobs and leisure, and we are finding alternative ways for commuters to get to the city without the added costs and traffic,” Governor Hochul said.

Expanded Ferry Service, Discounts

The pilot program will begin weekend service on the Haverstraw-Ossining ferries for the first time ever, officials say. Parking rates will be slashed by 25 percent for Orange and Rockland residents using Metro-North’s garage in North White Plains.

“It is so exciting to see economic development priorities coming to fruition," Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said. "The expanded ferry service will enable so many travelers."

Officials didn't announce weekend ferry service from Newburgh to Beacon or parking discounts in Beacon, New Hamburg, or Poughkeepsie.

But weekday ferry service will be decreased.

Massive Savings For Hudson Valley Residents

Newburgh-Beacon Ferry

Current Monthly Fare: $14.50

New Fare: $1.00

Discount: 93.1%

Newburgh Beacon Bus

Current Monthly Fare: $10.00

New Fare: $1.00

Discount: 90%

Haverstraw-Ossining Ferry

Current Monthly Fare: $43.75

New Fare: $13.75

Discount: 78.9%

