Wanted PA Couple Found Hiding In Hudson Valley, New York Drug House

A couple wanted for allegedly stabbing a woman was found hiding in a known "drug house" in the Hudson Valley.

The Westchester County Police Department worked with the NYPD to arrest two suspects wanted on attempted homicide and felony assault charges.

Pennsylvania Suspects Arrested In Westchester County

WCPD WCPD loading...

Two fugitives from Pennsylvania are in custody after being arrested in Westchester County.

Police report 38-year-old Dion Johnson and 46-year-old Yolanda Lower were wanted following a stabbing in Harrisburg, PA.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Reports say the couple fled after stabbing a Harrisburg woman who asked them to move out.

Police from the Lower Hudson Valley were told the wanted couple likely fled to Westchester County.

WCPD WCPD loading...

Found At Reported Drug House in Mount Vernon, New York

Prior to the couple's arrest, a reported stolen car was pulled over and the driver was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine, police say.

The driver was connected to a known drug house on Mundy Lane in Mount Vernon, officials say. Police soon learned the wanted couple might be in that house.

The house was placed under surveillance. Johnson and Lower were both arrested within hours.

WCPD WCPD loading...

"This case is another successful outcome of the great communication and partnership between the 47th Precinct and the Westchester law enforcement community. We are grateful to Deputy Inspector Korabel and his team at the Four-Seven for their ongoing collaboration and support," the Westchester County Police Department said.

Keep Reading:

These Wanted Criminals Are Armed & Dangerous In New York State Have you seen any of "wanted" these people in New York State? If you do, watch out because officials warn all are considered "armed and dangerous."

28 New York Hospitals Earn D Grade For Patient Safety