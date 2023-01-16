New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship

For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship.

This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival.

Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again

Handsome Devil/FB Handsome Devil/FB loading...

For the second straight year, Handsome Devil from Newburgh is coming back to New York State as a national champion!

"Your back-to-back visit Ft. Lauderdale wine and food festival bbq champions. Bringing the hardware back to the Hudson Valley," Handsome Devil wrote on Facebook. "Why have 1 belt when you can have 2. Great job team"

The win must be extra sweet for owner Ed Randolph who dealt with some epic "travel woes." flying to the Sunshine State.

Orange County Restaurant Owner Detained By TSA

Handsome Devil/FB Handsome Devil/FB loading...

Randolph was detained by TSA while going through security and questioned about why he was traveling with a championship belt and more.

"I always knew our rubs and spices were the bomb however TSA thought they were too," Randolph wrote Facebook. "After being detained ask numerous questions ranging from the recipe to why I have a championship belt in my bag and 3 pat downs later (not even my birthday) the head of the narcotics and bomb squad decided to let me go."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Handsome Devil In Newburgh Named "Best BBQ"

Handsome Devil/FB Handsome Devil/FB loading...

Last year, Handsome Devil won "Best BBQ" at the same Florida competition.

"It takes a team. And when that team shares a goal we all win. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all those who supported, helped and voted," Randolph wrote on Facebook after winning the title in 2022.

Randolph, a Food Network "Chopped" champion, competed against "Masterchef" season 7 Winner Shaun O’Neale, Florida chefs and other BBQ joints to compete for the title of "Best BBQ."

Despite some big-time competition, including that of a Masterchef champion, Newburgh's Handsome Devil was voted to have the best bbq.

Randolph won with Handsome Devil's Texas hot link sausage made with brisket.

Handsome Devil/FB Handsome Devil/FB loading...

Handsome Devil's banana pudding also helped the Newburgh BBQ joint take home the title of "Best BBQ."

Handsome Devil/FB Handsome Devil/FB loading...

Opened Newburgh Restaurant in Late 2020

Handsome Devil opened its restaurant at 3 Corwin Court in Newburgh in late 2020.

For over four years, Handsome Devil was located at 21 Lakeside Road in Newburgh, which is also the Ice Time skating rink. In January 2018, the eatery left that location.

After what was described as an exhausting two-year search where seven locations fell through, Randolph finally had success with an eighth location. Handsome Devil transformed a 5,400 square foot building on Corwin Court, which was once home to Advanced Medical Imaging PC, into a barbeque restaurant.

Photo Credit: Handsome Devil LLC Photo Credit: Handsome Devil LLC loading...

See More: Food Network Chef With NYC Experience Brings Back Hudson Valley Eatery

“There is a Central Texas barbecue joint now in the Hudson Valley of New York,” Randolph told NYCBBQ.com “It’s all wood all the time. A lot of people here are used to your usual Jim Beams and Jack Daniels, but I want to offer them a Michters or a Basil Hayden's. It’s in the same price range but maybe something they haven’t had before."

26 Iconic New York Foods That Make Our Mouths Drool There is no food comparable to New York food and we're here to prove it with 26 New York dishes that will make your eyes grow big and your mouth water.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.