There's a massive reward in New York for one of the "Most Wanted Fugitives." He allegedly helped "one of the most powerful drug traffickers in the world."

Alan Gabriel Nunez Herrera is a "significant Mexican fentanyl trafficker working for the Chapitos," according to the DEA.

Indicted In New York In 2023

Last April, a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York returned an indictment against Alan Gabriel Nunez Herrera and 27 others charging them with engaging in a Fentanyl Importation Conspiracy, Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns & Destructive Devices, Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns & Destructive Devices, and Money Laundering Conspiracy.

“For over a decade, the illicit fentanyl trade has created a plague of addiction, death, and misery for Americans and New Yorkers of all walks of life," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated.

DEA: Caught Helping Sell Drugs To Undercover Agent

Nunez Herrera allegedly worked with "El Chapo," who's been called "one of the most powerful drug traffickers in the world."

"El Chapo" is serving a life sentence at a super-max prison facility in Florence, Colorado.

In late 2022, Nunez Herrera supplied an associate and co-conspirator, Julio Marin Gonzalez, with about 20,000 fentanyl pills and five kilograms of fentanyl powder that Gonzalez sold to an undercover DEA agent, according to the DEA.

Then in March 2023, Nunez Herrera negotiated the delivery of additional multiple kilograms of fentanyl powder from Mexico to the U.S.

All deliveries were seized by the DEA.

$1 Million Reward

Nunez Herrera is on the run and his whereabouts are "unknown," according to the DEA.

He's one of the DEA's "Most Wanted Fugitives."

The U.S. Department of State is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Nunez Herrera.

"If you have information, please contact the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration via email at ChapitosTips@dea.gov," the DEA states.

