7 Historic Schools Across New York State To Close

Students and parents are scrambling following confirmed reports that seven schools from across New York State will close for good in a few days. Some have been open for over 100 years.

This week, Hudson Valley Post learned of five more schools that will close for good at the end of this school year. This is on top of two closings we recently reported on.

5 Schools In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, NYC To Close

The following schools announced closures this week, including one from the Hudson Valley

"Careful deliberation, research, and analysis went into the final determination of which schools would not reopen. Unfortunately, shifting demographics and lower enrollment have significantly impacted the ability for these schools to continue operation," the Office of the Superintendent of Schools of the Archdiocese of New York stated about the closings of schools in Tarrytown and the Bronx.

Affected families will be welcomed in neighboring Catholic schools, officials note.

The decision to close schools in Brooklyn and Queens were "based on unsustainable trends in enrollment and finances over the last five years," according to the Diocese of Brooklyn’s Office of the Superintendent.

“The difficult decisions to close these schools were reached after a thorough review of the pattern of student enrollment and the financial condition of each academy,” Deacon Kevin McCormack, Superintendent of Schools, said.

All schools will close for good at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Saint Rose College In Albany, New York Is Closing

Hudson Valley Post previously reported Saint Rose College, a 100-year-old college in Upstate New York, is closing its doors for good.

Nearly 1,000 Upstate New York educators will be looking for work.

Wells College In Cayuga County To Close

Wells College also recently announced closing news. College officials determined that they "do not have the financial resources to continue."

