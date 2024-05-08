Study Determines 11 ‘Worst Small Cities’ In New York State

The Hudson Valley and Upstate New York dominate this list.

WalletHub told Hudson Valley Post about its findings for the best and worst small cities to live in.

The personal finance website released the study because nearly 33 percent of Americans say they prefer to live in a suburban area.

11 Worst Small Cities In New York

Hudson Valley Post looked at the bottom of the list to determine the 11 worst "Small Cities" in New York State.

A few hometowns from the Hudson Valley made the list. One city from the region was deemed the worst place to live in New York State.

The full list is below. Note, below the list is the best place to live in New York State.

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State

Saratoga Springs Named Best Place To Live In New York

WalletHub named Saratoga Springs the best small city in New York State. In fact, Saratoga Spring was named the 9th best small city in all of America.

Carmel, Indiana was named the best small city.

WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 45 key indicators of livability. Top factors include affordability, education health and quality of life.

5 New York State Hometowns Among Best 10 "Small" Places To Live In America

In related news, another study determined that five hometowns in New York State are among the best 10 "small" places to live in America.

Study Names Ten Worst 'Small Cities' in Upstate New York

Our friends at 1045 The Team used WalletHub to find out the 10 worst small cities from Upstate New York. See list below:

