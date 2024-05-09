New York Gov. Makes ‘Harmful, Appalling, Misinformed’ Comment About Kids

Gov. Hochul is apologizing for a "harmful, deeply misinformed, and genuinely appalling" comment she made about black children.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke in Los Angeles this week about how New York wants to be the leader in new technology.

Gov. Hochul Criticized For Comments In LA

"Now what we have is the money to build a phenomenal super computer that is gonna be accessible to the researchers in New York, college students, will attract more federal grants, and this is how we lay down the mark," she said.

Hochul continued with a statement that's getting a lot of pushback from other lawmakers. She said:

This is New York," she said, "We like to be first. With all due respect to you from other states. It's sort of our attitude. We will be the best, we will be the first, and I want others to follow because right now we have, you know, young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word 'computer' is. They don’t know. They don’t know these things.

Elected Officials Condemn Hochul's Comment On "Black Kids"

Many elected officials weren't happy with Hochul's comment.

Hochul Apologizes For Comment

Following the backlash, Hochul told the New York Post, "I misspoke and I regret it.”

Hochul went on to tell the New York Post:

Of course, Black children in the Bronx know what computers are — the problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like AI.

