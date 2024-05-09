Closing: Wendy’s Gives New York Bad News Mixed With Good News

Wendy's provided a reason why the company is closing over 100 locations nationwide.

Wendy's is the second-largest fast-food chain in the United States. Nationwide there are over 6,000 locations. You can find nearly 230 Wendy's across New York State.

Wendy's Is Closing Over 100 Locations Nationwide

During a recent earnings call, Wendy's CFO Gunther Plosch announced plans to shut down over 100 eateries across the nation by the end of 2024.

Nearly 30 closures have already happened, according to Eat This, Not That!

"It's all with our rhythm in our business," Plosch said. "Nothing unusual is happening here. Everything went to plan."

Wendy's Has Locations In Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Sullivan, Rockland, Westchester Counties

Wendy's has many locations across the Hudson Valley. Including in Newburgh, New Windsor, Fishkill, Wappinger Falls, Poughkeepsie, Monroe, Middletown, Chester, Highland, and Kingston, to name a few.

It's unclear as of this writing if any Hudson Valley restaurants is in danger of closing.

Wendy's Opening Up Around 300 New Locations

Wendy's CFO also confirmed plans to open 250 to 300 new restaurants in 2024.

"We expect 250-300 restaurants to open this year and expect slightly more than 100 closures. This is all in line with our plan to deliver 2%+ net new unit growth in 2024," Plosch told the Mirror US.

About 35 of those new Wendy's restaurants have already opened up.

Wendy's officials have yet to publicly comment on where the 100-plus closures will take place or provide details about where the company plans to open a new location.

