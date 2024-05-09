New York State DMV Warns Time Is Running Out For Crucial Change

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles reminds Empire State residents about an important deadline.

The New York State DMV is a nationwide call to action, encouraging New Yorkers to get a REAL ID.

Deadline For REAL ID Is Nearing

The deadline to get a REAL ID has been pushed back a few times because of the COVID pandemic, but the deadline, which officials say should stick, is officially less than a year away.

“Now is the time to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID rather than waiting until the last minute,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

Why You Need A REAL ID Or Enhanced ID

The deadline is coming up on May 7, 2025.

Once May 7, 2025, hits a REAL ID, passport, or Enhanced ID will be required for everyone 18 and older who wants to fly in the United States.

New Yorkers whose license or ID is up for renewal can get a REAL ID at no additional cost beyond the regular renewal fee, officials say.

New Tools To Upgrade

To try to make the upgrade process as easy as possible, the DMV has a number of online tools like a document guide and application pre-screening process.

DMV mobile units will also travel across the state this spring, summer, and fall so New Yorkers with valid Driver License, Permit, or Non-Driver ID can upgrade to a REAL ID or Enhanced ID without visiting their local DMV office.

Locations For DMV Mobile Units

DMV MOBILE UNITS

Below is a list of the initial spots you'll find a mobile DMV.

NYC DCAS 35th Annual Equipment and Vehicle Show (May 16)

Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park (May 25 – May 26)

Queens Public Library (June 4, June 20, July 10)

Colonie Center Mall (June 8, August 10)

Hempstead Lake State Park (June 8)

Sunken Meadow State Park (July 6, July 20)

Jones Beach State Park (July 13 – July 14)

Robert Moses State Park (July 27, August 3)

Altamont Fair (August 13 – August 18)

New York State Fair (August 21 – September 2)

