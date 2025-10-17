Many Schools In New York Closing Soon For New Holiday

Schools across the Empire State, including in the Hudson Valley, will be closed due to newly created holiday in New York.

Back in 2023, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new laws creating two more school holidays. One is coming up and many school districts in New York State will be having a three-day weekend.

More on that below. On top of the new holidays, there are many new rules for New York schools this year. Students and educators are still learning to cope with these changes:

Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Making Diwali A School Holiday

NY Gov. Office NY Gov. Office loading...

In November 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that makes Diwali a school holiday for New York City public schools. Diwali is India's biggest and most important holiday. It's celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Indian calendar.

"This legislation to designate Diwali as a New York City school holiday is an opportunity for our children to learn about and celebrate traditions from across the world," Hochul said.

Over 1 billion people around the world celebrate Diwali. According to the Governor's Office, people of the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist faiths in New York City and throughout the state observe the festival.

Darren McGee- Office of Governor Darren McGee- Office of Governor loading...

Some schools outside of New York City, including in the Hudson Valley, will also close for Diwali this school year.

These Schools Are Closed In New York For Diwali

Photo by mouad bouallayel on Unsplash Photo by mouad bouallayel on Unsplash loading...

For the 2025–2026 school year, NYC public schools will be closed on Monday, October 20, 2025.

The Ardsley School District and Scarsdale School District, both in Westchester County, are also closed for the holiday.

The Williamsville Central School District in Erie County is also closed for Diwali on Monday.

In areas with large South Asian populations, it is best to check the calendar of your local school district, as many may have independently decided to close for the holiday.

Keep Reading:

10 New York School Districts Where Teachers Make The Most

5 New York School Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America