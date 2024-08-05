These New York Hometowns Among Worst For Vacations In America

Planning a vacation or a staycation? Experts say you might want to avoid these places in New York.

Our friends at WalletHub recently found the best and worst cities in America for a staycation.

What is a Staycation?

A staycation is a vacation from work where the person stays home and enjoys activities either in their hometown or within a very short drive.

Common staycation activities include the use of a backyard pool, or nearby beach, attending a local festival, or visiting a nearby park or museum.

"High expenses (are) forcing many people to stay home," WalletHub stated in an email to Hudson Valley Post. "WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 42 key indicators of an exciting yet wallet-friendly staycation. Our data set ranges from parks and museums per capita to restaurant-meal costs."

Best And Worst Places In New York State For A Staycation

Below are the hometowns in New York State that made the list.

Note one location in the Hudson Valley was named the 5th worst place in all of the United States for a staycation.

New York City, Rochester, Buffalo, and Yonkers Mentioned

New York City ranked the 9th best place in all of America for a staycation.

"New York has the most parks (per square root of population), which is 49.9 times more than in San Francisco, California, the city with the fewest," WalletHub states.

Buffalo and Yonkers both are among the worst places for a staycation. If you're curious, Orlando, Florida was named the best place for a staycation.

