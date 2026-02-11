Where New Yorkers Pay The Most On Property Taxes

New York State has one of the highest tax burdens in the U.S. But some New Yorkers are paying much more.

We've learned which counties in New York State have the highest property taxes.

New York Counties With The Highest Property Taxes

New York Counties With The Highest Property Taxes The homeowners in which New York counties pay the most in property taxes? See the answer to that as well as how our Southern Tier counties stack up (info pulled from Tax-Rates.org ).

Cheapest Counties To Live In New York State

On the other end of the spectrum, Hudson Valley Post determined the cheapest counties to live in the Empire State.

The 10 Cheapest Counties To Live in New York State.

Why Taxes Are So High In New York State

New Yorkers pay about 13 percent of their average income on taxes. Experts say that taxes are high due to high, localized spending on public services, particularly education.

Massive school district budgets, high income taxes, and extensive local governments drive these costs.

New Yorkers Pay More In Taxes Than Our Neighbors

On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post learned that New Yorkers pay much more in taxes our neighbors in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Here's how New York compares to nearby states and states many New Yorkers are moving to.

New York: 13.56 percent (2nd in the nation)



New Jersey: 10.30 percent (6th in the nation)



Pennsylvania: 8.58 percent (30th in the nation)



North Carolina: 8.18 percent (35th in the nation)



Texas: 7.77 percent (40th in the nation)



Florida: 6.49 percent (45th in the nation)

