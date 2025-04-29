The Lowest Paying College Degrees In New York State

A college education does not equal high pay in the working world, especially for students in certain majors.

A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found out which college majors pay the least right out of school and up to 25 years after graduation.

Worst Paying College Majors Five Years After Graduation

These majors could leave New Yorkers broke for decades. Below are the 12 lowest-paying college degrees after graduation.

Worst Paying College Majors For Adults Ages 35 to 45

Things change when factoring in mid-career earnings, from ages 35 to 45.

Early Childhood Education

Median Salary: $49,000

Elementary Education

Median Salary: $53,000

Social Services

Median Salary: $54,000

General Education

Median Salary: $55,000

Special Education

Median Salary: $55,000

Secondary Education

Median Salary: $58,000

Miscellaneous Education

Median Salary: $60,000

Theology And Religion

Median Salary: $60,000

Family And Consumer Sciences

Median Salary: $62,000

Health Services

Median Salary: $65,000

Animal And Plant Sciences

Median Salary: $70,000

Anthropology

Median Salary: $70,000

The report included only full-time workers with a bachelor's degree

