The Lowest Paying College Degrees In New York State
A college education does not equal high pay in the working world, especially for students in certain majors.
A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found out which college majors pay the least right out of school and up to 25 years after graduation.
Worst Paying College Majors Five Years After Graduation
These majors could leave New Yorkers broke for decades. Below are the 12 lowest-paying college degrees after graduation.
Study Finds Worst Paying College Majors In New York State
Worst Paying College Majors For Adults Ages 35 to 45
Things change when factoring in mid-career earnings, from ages 35 to 45.
Early Childhood Education
- Median Salary: $49,000
Elementary Education
- Median Salary: $53,000
Social Services
- Median Salary: $54,000
General Education
- Median Salary: $55,000
Special Education
- Median Salary: $55,000
Secondary Education
- Median Salary: $58,000
Miscellaneous Education
- Median Salary: $60,000
Theology And Religion
- Median Salary: $60,000
Family And Consumer Sciences
- Median Salary: $62,000
Health Services
- Median Salary: $65,000
Animal And Plant Sciences
- Median Salary: $70,000
Anthropology
- Median Salary: $70,000
The report included only full-time workers with a bachelor's degree
