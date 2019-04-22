The Hudson Valley is Home to the Best Pizza Place in ‘Upstate NY’

Five Hudson Valley pizzerias made the list for the best pizza places in New York. One local eatery is considered the best in all of "Upstate NY."

NYUP.com researched the rankings of pizza places on Yelp in "Upstate New York." The website considers anything above Rockland County as "Upstate New York."

NYUP.com then measured pizza places based on the number of reviews, star ratings and more to rank the top "26 best pizza places in Upstate NY." Negative reviews played a "significant factor," Ben Axelson wrote in his article. Below are the pizzerias from the Hudson Valley that made the list.

#1 Pizzeria Posto (Rhinebeck, Dutchess County)

4.5 stars, 150 reviews

#7 Brooklyn Cider House (New Paltz, Ulster County)

5 stars, 31 reviews

#10 Slices of Saugerties (Saugerties, Ulster County)

4.5 stars, 89 reviews

#14 Marina Restaurant & Pizza (Harriman, Orange County)

4.5 stars, 56 reviews