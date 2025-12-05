These Are The Best-Graded Hospitals In New York State

When it comes to patient safety, these hospitals are among the best in the nation.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post highlighted the hospitals in New York State with the worst patient-safety grades.

Now it's time to look at the best graded hospitals. The list of hospitals with failing or near-failing grades will be after the hospitals in New York that earned an A grade from The Leapfrog Group.

Thomas Northcut Thomas Northcut loading...

The Leapfrog Group releases grades because "largely preventable problems" end up harming 25 percent of patients and cause around 250,000 deaths each year.

According to The Leapfrog Group, these grades help New Yorkers determine which hospitals protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries, infections, and more the best.

Below are the hospitals in New York State that received an "A" grade from The Leapfrog Group during their fall 2025 grades, the most recent grades on record.

These New York Hospitals Received An "A" Grade

Fall 2025: These New York Hospitals Earn A Grades

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

As of this writing, cases of many hospitals across New York State are getting overwhelmed as deadly viruses like the flu, COVID and RSV continue to spread.

These Are The Worst-Graded Hospitals In New York State

Siri Stafford Siri Stafford loading...

Fall 2025: These New York Hospitals Earn Failing Or Near Failing Grades

Keep Reading:

The 26 Best Regional Hospitals In New York State According to U.S. News & World Report

29 New York Hospitals Receive Lowest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.

Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York