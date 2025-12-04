These Are The Worst-Graded Hospitals In New York State

Hospitals across New York State are starting to get overwhelmed as deadly viruses continue to spread. When it comes to patient safety, some hospitals are much better than others.

New York State continues to deal with a surge in RSV cases, on top of a surge in cases of the flu.

Flu Cases Skyrocket

RSV cases are up nearly 50 percent, and the flu cases are increasing at much higher rates.

This week, the New York State Department of Health announced that the flu is officially widespread. New cases increased 117 percent in the past week, and hospitalizations increased by 99 percent.

COVID also continues to spread across New York, but at a lower rate.

These New York Hospitals Earn Failing Or Near-Failing Grades

All of these viruses can be fatal. When it comes to "preventable problems," some hospitals across New York are earning failing or near-failing grades.

In The Leapfrog Group's fall 2025 Hospital Safety Grades, many hospitals in New York earned "F" Or "D" grades. See the full list below:

Fall 2025: These New York Hospitals Earn Failing Or Near Failing Grades

According to the Leapfrog Group, "largely preventable problems" harm 25 percent of patients and cause around a quarter-million deaths each year.

The grades determine well hospitals protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries, infections and more, officials say.

Below are previous failing or near-failing grades from the Leapfrog group. Look and compare with how they match up with the fall grades.

How do these grades compare to previous Leapfrog grades? Find out below:

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

