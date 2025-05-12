More New York Banks Are Closing—See If Yours Made The List

A number of banks across the Hudson Valley and New York State are shutting down in a few weeks.

Officials confirmed to USA Today the "difficult decision" to close nearly 40 locations nationwide.

TD Bank Closing 38 Locations Next Month

TD Bank is closing nearly 40 locations in June, including at least one in the Hudson Valley.

The bank confirmed officials made the "difficult decision" to close 38 locations on by Thursday, June 5.

The closures, which affect locations in ten states and the District of Columbia, come after a company-wide evaluation.

These TD Banks Are Closing In New York

Below are the New York closures:

Five New York TD banks are among the closures, including the location on Dolson Avenue in Middletown.

"We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for our impacted customers and colleagues and look forward to serving them at one of our over 1000+ TD Bank locations or through our digital banking products and services," TD Bank said in a statement about the closing.

2 New TD Banks Open

TD Bank still has over a thousand locations nationwide, and three new locations recently opened nationwide, including two in New York State.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Those new banks in New York are in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

TD Bank closed over 50 branches in 2024.

TD Bank Closed Branches In Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City

In 2024, TD Bank closed the following locations.

Washingtonville, New York

Port Chester, New York

23rd and Broadway, New York City

67th and 1st Avenue, New York City

Elwood, New York

North Wantagh, New York

