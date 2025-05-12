More New York Banks Are Closing—See If Yours Made The List
A number of banks across the Hudson Valley and New York State are shutting down in a few weeks.
Officials confirmed to USA Today the "difficult decision" to close nearly 40 locations nationwide.
TD Bank Closing 38 Locations Next Month
TD Bank is closing nearly 40 locations in June, including at least one in the Hudson Valley.
The bank confirmed officials made the "difficult decision" to close 38 locations on by Thursday, June 5.
The closures, which affect locations in ten states and the District of Columbia, come after a company-wide evaluation.
These TD Banks Are Closing In New York
Below are the New York closures:
Five New York TD banks are among the closures, including the location on Dolson Avenue in Middletown.
"We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for our impacted customers and colleagues and look forward to serving them at one of our over 1000+ TD Bank locations or through our digital banking products and services," TD Bank said in a statement about the closing.
2 New TD Banks Open
TD Bank still has over a thousand locations nationwide, and three new locations recently opened nationwide, including two in New York State.
Those new banks in New York are in Brooklyn and the Bronx.
TD Bank closed over 50 branches in 2024.
TD Bank Closed Branches In Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City
In 2024, TD Bank closed the following locations.
Washingtonville, New York
Port Chester, New York
23rd and Broadway, New York City
67th and 1st Avenue, New York City
Elwood, New York
North Wantagh, New York
