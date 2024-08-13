Taylor Swift’s Hudson Valley, New York Besties Make History

A famous couple who live in the Hudson Valley and are very close friends with Taylor Swift just made history. Find out more and take a look inside their beautiful home.

Hudson Valley natives, husband and wife Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dominated the box office.

Westchester County, New York Natives Dominate Box Office

"It Ends With Us" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds used to live in Bedford, New York. The Hollywood couple now lives in Pound Ridge, New York.

For the third straight week, Reynolds' "Deadpool & Wolverine" took the top spot at the box office.

Lively's "It Ends With Us" blew past expectations in its debut weekend to take second place.

First Time In 34 Years

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Final Divorce Getty Images loading...

This feat is historic because it marks the first time in 34 years that a husband and wife duo took the top two spots at the box office.

The last time this feat was accomplished was in the year 1990, when Bruce Willis' "Die Hard 2" finished in first place and Demi Moore's "Ghost" debuted in second place.

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Love Life In The Hudson Valley

"It Ends With Us" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

Reynolds and Lively have been living in the lower Hudson Valley for many years and seem to love living in the region.

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Love Life In The Hudson Valley

Best Friends With Taylor Swift

The A-listers are also very close with Taylor Swift! So close that Lively was with Swift at the Super Bowl!

How Taylor Swift Became Close Friends With Hudson Valley Residents

Look Inside Reynolds/Lively's $5 Million Upstate New York Mansion

Much of the 8,000-square-foot mansion's interior remains a mystery, but some posts on social media offer clues.

During the peak of the COVID pandemic, Reynolds often recorded videos of himself in a room covered with wooden panels that Republic World believes is the actor's living room. Below are some videos Reynolds posted from inside his Lower Hudson Valley home.

This Instagram post shows Reynolds on a blue couch in what could be the actor's barn.

Before going back to work in September, Lively snapped photos of Reynolds outside getting a COVID-19 test.

In May, Reynolds showed off what could be another part of the home while joining Taika Waititt in reading James and the Giant Peach.

In October, Reynolds posted a photo with his wife of what could be another part of the home after the actor voted for the first time in America.

The next day Lively posted this photo as they celebrated Reynolds' birthday.

In 2016, Reynolds posted this photo with his mother which was reportedly taken outside his Lower Hudson Valley home.

