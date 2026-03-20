The 28,000-Pound ‘Poison’ Shipment Intercepted In New York

Governor Hochul confirmed that a massive seizure of illicit vapor products linked to a Buffalo-area distributor was headed to the Hudson Valley.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that police in Orange and Nassau counties seized more than 28,000 pounds of illicit vapor products.

Illegal Vape Products From Buffalo Seized In Hudson Valley, Long Island

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Officials say the illegal vape products were from Ecto World, a major Buffalo-area distributor.

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The seizure comes after a three-month investigation into wholesale vape distribution across New York State, conducted by the Department of Health’s Bureau of Investigations.

“Illicit vape products pose serious risks to the health of New Yorkers, especially our youth,” Governor Hochul said. “This seizure is a major victory for public safety and a clear message that New York will not tolerate illegal operations that put our communities at risk.”

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According to officials, Ecto World, a Buffalo-area major distributor also known as Demand Vape, has been "illegally shipping massive quantities of vape products to sub-distributors and unlicensed retail shops across the state."

Officials noted "especially large shipments" were sent to Orange County and Long Island. Those were seized by police as part of this operation.

"This significant seizure displays the Department’s commitment to protecting the health and safety of all New Yorkers, particularly our young people, who are most at risk from these dangerous products, State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

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Shipments were just seized by the Town of Montgomery Police Department with support from the Orange County Department of Health and Nassau County Police Department, with support from the Nassau County Department of Health.

"Actions like this help protect public health, particularly for young people and ensure that products being distributed across our region meet the standards New Yorkers expect," Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. "Orange County remains committed to working alongside our state partners to support safe, healthy communities and responsible practices.”

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