Heartbreak In Hudson Valley, New York: Kid’s 6-Foot Rooster Stolen

A Hudson Valley mom is asking for help after something you don’t hear about every day: someone stole a 6-foot Christmas rooster that meant everything to her son.

Jessica Giordano says the massive decoration, nicknamed “Cookie,” was taken from her property on Albany Post Road in Montgomery.

Hudson Valley Mom’s Plea After 6-Foot Rooster Stolen

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Giordano, a single mom working seven days, says her son had been asking for the rooster for three years.

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"Every time he mentioned it, I convinced myself we didn’t need a $170 rooster. Well, it went on sale over the holidays, he asked again, and I finally decided it was the right time," she wrote on Facebook.

This week, to her surprise, the 6-foot Christmas rooster was gone.

“This might not be a big deal to you, but it meant a lot to him,” she said.

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What hit hardest was having to explain to her son that the beloved rooster was gone.

“Why would someone do that? What are they going to do with it? Can we get another one?” he asked.

Giordano says those questions were heartbreaking.

She runs a small egg business and dog training service from her home and says she’s not afraid to speak out, but she is hoping whoever took it does the right thing.

“We all make mistakes,” she wrote. “Doing the right thing now would mean a lot to a little boy.”

Community Trying To Help

Now, the community is stepping up.

RoseMary's Pub & Grub in Montgomery is offering a free dinner to anyone who helps bring “Cookie” back home.

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Neighbors across Montgomery, Maybrook, and Walden are already sharing the story, hoping the bright red rooster somehow reappears.

Anyone with information can comment directly on the Facebook post, CLICK HERE. Or comment below.

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